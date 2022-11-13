Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $210,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

