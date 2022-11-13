Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $226,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $337.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

