Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $265,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after acquiring an additional 176,432 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,664 shares of company stock worth $1,068,905. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.87 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

