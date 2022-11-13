Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $179,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

HTGC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.