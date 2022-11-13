Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $192,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

