Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $203,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,587,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 320.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 73,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
