Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $208,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 131.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.8 %

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

