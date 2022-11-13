Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $251,000 Investment in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NPO stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

