Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $3,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

