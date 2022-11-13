Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.