Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.52 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

