Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CALM. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

CALM stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

