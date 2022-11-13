Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,927,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $231.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

