Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $13.47 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps acquired 101,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

