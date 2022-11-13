Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

