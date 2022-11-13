Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 825,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,245,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQM stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03.
