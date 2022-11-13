Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,071 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Afya Stock Up 1.8 %
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Afya had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $121.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
