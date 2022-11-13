Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,091 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLRS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $182,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $207,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

VLRS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

