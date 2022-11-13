Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,436 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

