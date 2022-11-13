Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 14,007 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.
Insider Transactions at News
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
News Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.