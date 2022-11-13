Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,830 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TopBuild by 280.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $4,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

Shares of BLD opened at $160.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $141.28 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

