Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 62,468 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,468 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,328,000 after purchasing an additional 274,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

