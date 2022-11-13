Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,170 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Popular by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Popular by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,849,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Popular by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

