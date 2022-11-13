Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $212,000 Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.82.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.