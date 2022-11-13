Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,959,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 863,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 258,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $654,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

XENE opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $41.39.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.