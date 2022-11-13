Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $231,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Cutera stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.71. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

