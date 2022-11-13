Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $231,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.
Cutera Trading Up 2.9 %
Cutera stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.71. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
