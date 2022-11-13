Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 248,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

