Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

