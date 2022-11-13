Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 127,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

NYSE RYN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.