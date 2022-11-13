Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $190.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

