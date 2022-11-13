Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,323.87 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,420.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,344.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,272.20.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

