Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

