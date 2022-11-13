Yoav Landman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

