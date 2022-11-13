Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $85.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $295,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 396,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.