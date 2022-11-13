Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4,996.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 806,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 790,381 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,119 shares of company stock valued at $774,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

