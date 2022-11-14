10,558 Shares in VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

VectorShares Min Vol ETF Stock Performance

VectorShares Min Vol ETF stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. VectorShares Min Vol ETF has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

