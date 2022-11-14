10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,948 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,582,000 after acquiring an additional 514,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

10x Genomics Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

