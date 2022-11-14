11,717 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.30.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 2.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.29. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 1.86 and a 12-month high of 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

