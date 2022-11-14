14,127 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $516.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.91. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stitch Fix Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

