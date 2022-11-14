14,326 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $893.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

