146,419 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 5.9 %

LTRPA opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.