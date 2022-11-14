16,168 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.