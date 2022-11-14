16,609 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 557,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 154.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 409,548 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,502 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

