17,832 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.13 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

