18,307 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 102.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 636,969 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,788,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 164.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 509.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

VRA opened at $3.67 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

