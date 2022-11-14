18,387 Shares in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Citizens stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

