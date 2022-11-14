1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,909.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,013.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,786.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,049.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,983.7% during the second quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 130,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,958.0% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.