21,063 Shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
