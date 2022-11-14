22,589 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 587.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $587.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

