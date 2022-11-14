25,079 Shares in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

